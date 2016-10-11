The victim was found shot in the 900 block of West Casino Road, police said.
A 15-year-old boy was shot and seriously injured Monday, according to the Everett Police Department.
The shooting occurred about 8 p.m. in the 800 block of West Casino Road, police said. Medics took the teen to a hospital, where he was listed in serious condition, police said.
Police continue to investigate but have no suspects.
