A 15-year-old boy is one of three people being held in connection with the death of a 19-year-old man in Federal Way earlier this month, which the King County Prosecutor’s office is calling an ambush shooting and murder.

Federal Way Police say they believe that Arturo Marcial Alvarez, of Kent, was targeted by the suspects, who they say are members of a rival gang.

This is the status of the three suspects as of Wednesday evening:

• A 21-year-old man, also of Kent, is being held in King County Jail on $1 million bail for investigation of first-degree murder.

The deadline to file charges is Friday.

• Alondra Garcia-Garcia, 20, of Seattle, has already been charged with rendering criminal assistance. Bail was set at $750,000.

• The 15-year-old, of Burien, is having a detention review hearing on Thursday in Juvenile Court. He has not yet been charged and is being held “on investigation of homicide,” said the prosecutor’s office.

According to Federal Way Police, the shooting took place at about 4:30 p.m. on April 11 near a bus stop at Pacific Highway South and Southwest Dash Point Road.

Police say Alvarez was shot five times and that an additional five bullet holes were found in parked cars.

In February, Alvarez had told King County Metro Transit Police that he feared some people were looking for him, intending to harm him.

The charging documents allege that Garcia-Garcia “followed a Metro bus for many blocks in order to ambush the victim …”

When Alvarez got off the bus, the documents said, “the front-seat passenger opened his window and fired.” A witness at the scene identified the 21-year-old Kent man as the shooter.

The documents allege that Garcia-Garcia then “accelerated her van round the bus in front of her,” then made a U-turn and was able to get away from a responding police officer.