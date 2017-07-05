Among those arrested were a convicted child molester registered as a sex offender, a formerly registered sex offender and a man who brought a gun, knife and handcuffs with him.

Authorities say Seattle police arrested 139 men in a weeklong prostitution sting.

Seattle City Attorney Pete Holmes says he’s reviewing the cases for charges of sexual exploitation, a misdemeanor.

The sting operation occurred June 24 to July 1 at a storefront on Aurora Avenue North. A similar operation last year yielded 204 arrests.

Among those arrested this year were a convicted child molester registered as a sex offender, a formerly registered sex offender and a man who brought a gun, knife and handcuffs with him.

Holmes says law enforcement agencies in Seattle and King County work with nongovernmental agencies to connect those engaged in commercial sex with services.