EVERETT — About 100 uniformed officers lined up outside a stadium in Everett to greet the son of a slain police officer as he graduated from high school.

Esteban Underwood was barely 2 years old when his father Steven Underwood was shot and killed in 2001 while working as a police officer in Des Moines, south of Seattle. One of the teens the officer had stopped had a felony arrest warrant and shot and killed him.

The (Everett) Herald says Underwood’s fellow officer, Bob Crane, promised his widow that the law enforcement family would look out for Esteban.

Last week, uniformed officers from many law enforcement agencies showed up to support Esteban Underwood as he graduated from Woodinville High School.

The teen stopped to shake every officer’s hand and to thank them.