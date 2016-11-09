Police say a nearby traffic accident may be related to the shooting.
Seattle police are investigating shooting in the New Holly neighborhood.
One person has been reportedly injured in the shooting Wednesday afternoon in the 3800 block of South Othello Street. The victim is a man in his 20s, police said in a tweet.
Police say a car crash near the shooting scene at Martin Luther King Jr. Way South and South Cloverdale Street may be related to the shooting. A car reportedly struck a pole. Seattle firefighters treated a man in his mid-20s for a gunshot wound.
He was taken to Harborview Medical Center with life-threatening wounds, the fire department tweeted.
This post will be updated.
