One person has been reportedly injured in the shooting Wednesday afternoon in the 3800 block of South Othello Street. The victim is a man in his 20s, police said in a tweet.

Police say a car crash near the shooting scene at Martin Luther King Jr. Way South and South Cloverdale Street may be related to the shooting. A car reportedly struck a pole. Seattle firefighters treated a man in his mid-20s for a gunshot wound.

He was taken to Harborview Medical Center with life-threatening wounds, the fire department tweeted.

