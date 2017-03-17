The victim and suspect apparently know each other, according to police, who say there is no threat to the public.
Renton police say one person was shot in an apparent dispute between two people Friday morning.
The shooting happened at 1033 Sunset Boulevard Northeast, according to a department tweet. Police say the victim’s wound is minor.
This post will be updated.
