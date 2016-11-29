The extent of the victim’s injuries remain unknown. One person is in custody believed to be the shooter, according to Renton police.

Authorities are investigating a shooting on a King County Metro bus in Renton that injured one person Tuesday afternoon. The extent of the victim’s injuries is unknown.

One person is in custody believed to be the shooter, according to Renton police. Police are seeking no other suspects. The King County Sheriff’s Office is also investigating.

First-responders were called to the scene near Talbot Road South and South 21st Street around 4:35 p.m. Tuesday, according to the police department’s Twitter. The circumstances that led to the shooting remain unclear.

Authorities have closed nearby roads and are advising people to avoid the area.

Metro spokesman Scott Gutierrez said the incident was reported on a bus on Route 169, which runs from the Kent Station on Railroad Avenue North and East Pioneer Street to the Renton Transit Center on Burnett Avenue South and South Second Street.

No further details, such as the gender and ages of the victim and suspect, were immediately available.

Follow @kcmetrobus for updates on how the investigation has affected bus routes.

In February, a 22-year-old man was shot and wounded while riding on a Metro bus in Seattle’s Sodo neighborhood. Police believed that victim was targeted.

That bus, police said, was not equipped with surveillance cameras. Of 1,382 Metro buses, less than half — 611 — are equipped with cameras, a Metro spokesman said in an email shortly after that shooting.

It was not immediately known if the bus involved in Tuesday’s incident had cameras.

This post will be updated.