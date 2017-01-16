The shooting occurred as Seattle officers approached the scene of a fight in a parking lot.

A male was shot in a Seattle’s Pioneer Square neighborhood early Monday, and police quickly arrested a man at the scene, according to Seattle police.

The victim was taken to Harborview Medical Center. Police did not provide information on his injuries.

The incident began when officers on patrol in the 100 block of South Washington Street saw a fight in a nearby parking lot, according to the police department’s online blotter.

As the officers approached, they saw a man pull a gun and begin shooting the victim, according to police. The man tried to run away, but officers caught him on the other side of the lot. He was booked into King County Jail on investigation of assault.

Police did not make other information immediately available, such as the time of the shooting or the ages of those involved.