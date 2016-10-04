The victim, whose age and gender are unknown, was taken to the hospital with serious injuries.

One person was taken to Harborview Medical Center with serious stab wounds Tuesday evening, Seattle police said.

The person, whose age and gender are unknown, was stabbed in the 8800 block of Aurora Avenue North, according to a police tweet. Authorities are searching for the assailant.

The tweet was sent at 7:20 p.m. No further details were immediately available.

This post will be updated.