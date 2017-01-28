The wounded man was in critical condition Saturday at Harborview Medical Center.

King County sheriff’s deputies shot and wounded a man Friday night as they looked for a suspect in a deadly car prowl earlier in the week at a Sammamish park.

Deputies went to an apartment in the 21600 block of 29th Avenue South in Des Moines where they believed the suspect was staying, the sheriff’s office said in a news release. Deputies were outside when a man and a 16-year-old boy walked out around 10:30 p.m. Friday.

The man and the teen pulled out handguns when they saw the deputies, and three deputies opened fire, striking the suspect, the sheriff’s office said. The teen fled and dropped his handgun, the sheriff’s office said.

After a search, deputies determined the teen was inside a nearby apartment. The teen was finally convinced to walk out of the apartment and was arrested just after 5 a.m. Saturday.

The wounded suspect was in critical condition Saturday at Harborview Medical Center in Seattle.

Detectives have not said how or whether the 16-year-old from Kent is involved in the car prowl.

The deputies involved in the shooting — all three are veteran officers — will be placed on paid administrative leave.

The man killed during the car prowl was run over and killed Wednesday at Beaver Lake Park in Sammamish. The son of a Seattle police officer, he was run over and killed, authorities have said, after he confronted someone who tried to break into his parked vehicle around 2:30 p.m.

The King County Medical Examiner’s Office identified him as Moises Elias Radcliffe, 22.

Authorities say Radcliffe spotted the car prowler while walking his dog with his girlfriend at the park.

According to the King County Sheriff’s Office, Radcliffe ran and confronted the person. The prowler then jumped into a tan or gold SUV — not Radcliffe’s vehicle — and drove toward the 22-year-old, who opened fire at the vehicle, authorities said. The SUV struck and killed Radcliffe, and the driver took off.