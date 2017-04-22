Investigators believe the shooting happened somewhere else and the two men drove to the area by the fire station, where they were found.

One man was killed and another injured in a shooting in Renton early Saturday.

Police responded to the shooting at about 3:45 a.m. near Fire Station 13 in the 18000 block of 108th Avenue Southeast in the Benson Hill-Cascade area.

They found one man dead, and the other with gunshot wounds possibly to both legs. He was taken to Harborview Medical Center, police said. No information was available on his condition.

Investigators think the shooting happened somewhere else and that the two men drove to the area by the fire station.

Police haven’t released information about a motive or suspect.

This is the latest of several recent shootings in the Renton area.

A 21-year-old man was found dead from a gunshot wound in the stairwell of an apartment building on Southwest Sunset Boulevard on April 10.

Police are also investigating a drive-by shooting in that happened late Monday night the 5300 block of Talbot Road. One person was injured in that incident.

On Thursday, there was a shooting during an attempted robbery at Jimmy Mac’s Roadhouse restaurant in downtown Renton that left one man wounded in the leg.