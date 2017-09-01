The driver of a stolen car was speeding when he struck another car near Southeast 24th Street and West Mercer Way.

A driver was killed Friday morning in Mercer Island after a man driving a stolen vehicle collided with the other car, police said.

The driver of the stolen car was speeding when he struck the other car near Southeast 24th Street and West Mercer Way shortly before 7 p.m., according to the Mercer Island Police Department. Both cars went off the road.

The victim died from the impact, police said, and has not been identified.

The man driving the stolen vehicle was taken into custody for investigation of vehicular homicide. A passenger was taken to a hospital.

West Mercer Way, south of the Interstate 90 on- and off-ramps, was blocked for hours Friday morning while police remained at the scene.