TACOMA (AP) — One person is dead and two others are in serious condition after an early morning shooting in Tacoma.

The Tacoma News-Tribune and KIRO-TV reported that Tacoma Police responded to a report of shots fired on South Tacoma Way just after 2 a.m. Sunday.

Officers found three victims with gunshot wounds, all males in their mid to late 20’s.

One of the victims was pronounced dead at St Joseph’s hospital.

Police did not immediately have a description of the shooter.