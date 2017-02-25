Police arrested a Lynnwood man who was driving, saying he left behind two injured passengers, one of whom later died at the hospital.

Police say they have arrested a Lynnwood man who was behind the wheel in a single-car crash, then fled, leaving behind his passengers, an injured man and woman.

The woman later died at Providence Regional Medical Center. No information was available Saturday on the male passenger’s condition.

After 8 p.m. Friday, detectives were called to the 7700 block of Hardeson Road in Everett after officers found a damaged car in the road, according to police. An officer had earlier tried to stop the car, which had its headlights off, on Fifth Avenue West. The car drove off at high speed, and the officer did not pursue it.

Police say they believe the crash occurred when the speeding car crossed the centerline, left the road and hit a rock wall.

After the crash, police found the driver, 30, hiding nearby. He was booked into Snohomish County Jail on investigation of hit-and-run and vehicular homicide.