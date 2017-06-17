A 49-year-old man who fell into the Skykomish River near Index on Saturday afternoon is presumed dead.

The Snohomish County Sherrif’s Office suspended a search late Saturday for a 49-year-old man believed to have drowned in the Skykomish River near the town of Index.

The man had been walking along a roadway at about 3:45 Saturday afternoon when he fell into the raging river near Sunset Falls, Snohomish city police chief John Flood said. A woman who was walking with him called 911.

Dive and rescue teams determined the area near the falls, as deep as 28 feet and moving quickly with snowmelt, was too dangerous for divers. They searched for the victim using sonar and underwater camera equipment for more than two hours before suspending their efforts for the evening Saturday.

They will resume the search if they receive new information about his location, Flood said.