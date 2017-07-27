GOLD BAR — Rescue teams are searching for a 19-year-old female who fell into Wallace Falls in Snohomish County and never resurfaced.

KOMO-TV reports that three females were in Wallace Falls State Park on Wednesday.

Officials say they climbed over the observation fence and out to an island. They later headed back to the fence, and two made it when they heard a scream and splash behind them.

When they looked back their friend was gone.

A sheriff’s office spokesman says crews searched for the 19-year-old for more than an hour. The search was suspended due to darkness and slippery conditions.

Search teams will return to the falls Thursday to continue searching.