At the same time, putting out the fire north of Leavenworth will be an ‘ongoing challenge,’ a district fire chief says.

Fire officials in Chelan County have made progress fighting a 40-acre fire burning north of Leavenworth in Spromberg Canyon, with most of the evacuated residents allowed to return to their homes Wednesday afternoon and firefighters now trying to figure out what to do next.

The blaze, which basically amounts to a giant wildfire, began in a 5-acre pile of downed timber 4 miles north of Leavenworth on Tuesday and roared into the surrounding hills, pushed by winds gusting up to 50 mph, according to Chelan County officials.

They said that only a coordinated attack by local fire districts and the early commitment of state resources, including retardant bombers, water tankers and helicopters, prevented the season’s first wildfire from being much worse.

“We dodged a bullet,” said Chief Kelly O’Brien of the Chelan County Fire District 3, which includes Leavenworth and whose crews were the first on the scene. “This could have been a catastrophic event” had it not been for the quick response by surrounding districts and the hundreds of state firefighters that showed up within hours.

“We were lucky this happened now, in the sense that it was the only fire burning in the state, and all of the resources we needed were right there,” she said. Had it been later, when fire resources are stretched thin, the outcome might have been different, Schmidt noted.

Within hours of the fire breaking out, the state had sent in five strike teams, two 20-person ground crews and an incident-management team. Tankers and helicopters operated Tuesday but hadn’t been needed on Wednesday, Schmidt said.

As it was, at least 186 homes were evacuated under a Level 3 “leave now!” order issued Tuesday. Schmidt said all but about 20 of those families returned to their homes Wednesday afternoon, but some were told to be ready to leave again in a moment’s notice.

No homes were damaged. The cause of the fire remains under investigation by the State Fire Marshal’s Office.

Brendan Cowan, public information officer for the Northwest Incident Management Team, said the fire remained at 40 acres and was about half contained, though sporadic strong winds and spotting beyond the fire line were a constant problem.

The other issue is that a large portion of the fire is burning in an old timber yard in a monstrous piles of old logs. Schmidt said there are discussions about just keeping it contained and letting it burn itself out.

“Fully extinguishing this fire will be an ongoing challenge and concern for some time to come,” Kelly said.