The RV was burning near south Beacon Hill and Columbia City, authorities said.

The Seattle Fire Department put out a recreational vehicle fire Thursday morning in South Seattle.

The department tweeted about 8 a.m. that the RV was burning at the intersection of 32nd Avenue South and South Graham Street. There were no injuries reported.

The fire spread from the RV to another vehicle and a nearby shed, authorities said.

