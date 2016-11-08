Seattle fire crews battled a blaze an Eastlake Mexican restaurant.

A fire erupted at an Eastlake Mexican restaurant Tuesday morning, according to a Seattle Fire Department tweet.

The cause of the fire at Pescado Bueno, in the 2300 block of Eastlake Avenue, is unclear. No injuries were reported.

The fire was knocked down at 9 a.m., the department tweeted.

Fire Department officials could not immediately be reached for comment.