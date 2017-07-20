The fire started in a dryer vent at the 88-acre campus and spread to several buildings. The Shoreline school provides housing and services to about 200 people with disabilities.

Fire crews from several cities, including Shoreline, Seattle and Kirkland, are fighting a fire at Fircrest School, a residential rehabilitation center, in Shoreline.

Authorities said the fire started in a dryer vent at the 88-acre campus and spread to several buildings. The school provides housing and services to about 200 people with intellectual and developmental disabilities.

Shoreline fire spokeswoman Michelle Pidduck said five fire districts were assisting to contain and put out the fire. No injuries have been reported and the center’s residents have been told to stay inside.

Pidduck said the fire started in the center’s laundry facility.