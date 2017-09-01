Officials said no extra precautions were needed from a hazardous-materials standpoint, but the hardened substance obviously will present a cleanup challenge.

EVERSON, Whatcom County — Some Everson residents had hot asphalt ooze into their backyards after a semitrailer carrying heaps of the heated tar substance rolled over and crashed in Whatcom County.

The Bellingham Herald reports the semitrailer was carrying about 6,800 gallons (25,740 liters) of asphalt when it rolled on Thursday.

Everson Police Chief Dan McPhee said the driver was taken to a nearby hospital with minor injuries and was cited for negligent driving.

Amber Encinias, who heard the crash, says residents in the area pulled the driver from the wreck.

A fire official says Whatcom County’s hazmat team examined the scene and decided that no special precautions were necessary.

Whatcom District 1 Fire Chief Mel Blankers said the asphalt hardened and was going to take a while to clean up.