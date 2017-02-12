A West Seattle couple are approaching their 51st Valentine’s Day as husband and wife.

On the Sunday before Valentine’s Day, Teresa Dimyadi, 74, fetched a clam-chowder lunch for her husband of more than 50 years, Edward, 81. She talked lovingly to him in a Hokkien dialect from their homeland in Sumatra, Indonesia, between spoonfuls of soup at the kitchen table of their West Seattle apartment.

They were both born in Sabang, a city on a small island off the northwest coast of Sumatra, and lived there until they were old enough to go to school on the mainland. Their parents knew each other, but Teresa didn’t get acquainted with Edward until they met in her early 20s.

“I fall in love with him. I don’t know why; there was no reason,” she said.

The two were married Sept. 19, 1965. They had a daughter and then a son, living in Sumatra, Indonesia. She taught music, and he was a businessman.

“Time goes so fast.”

Teresa, ever interested in America, saw a “Lucky Draw” form in their local newspaper in the 1980s and wrote her name, date of birth and education down for a chance at emigrating. After she sent it in, she heard nothing for three years. Then, all of a sudden, she had an interview at the U.S. Embassy in the capital, Jakarta.

“I was so excited because I loved this country so much.”

Her daughter, living in Germany, picked Seattle out of a magazine given to her by an airline pilot. She thought it was beautiful and had lots of buses for her mom, who had never learned to drive. Teresa and Edward moved here in 1990 with their son.

Edward found a job at Isernio’s Sausage Company. She worked at a mailing service and took English as a Second Language classes at a community college in Seattle. One day, her assignment was to get up in front of the class and talk about marriage.

“My dear classmates if you are smart, don’t get married,” she said with a wink. “It’s not easy.”

In the entryway of their apartment hang old fishing poles, from when Edward used to fish off of Alki. In recent years, damage from a brain tumor has affected his mobility and speech.

Caregivers arranged through Asian Counseling and Referral Service now help the couple during the weekdays. On weekends, Teresa is on her own.

After the clam chowder and some tea, Teresa wheels Edward into their bedroom for an afternoon nap. She has him grip the side of the bedrail as she hoists and guides him in for the landing.

She puts chairs along the side of the bedrail, and a sign in Hokkien characters that says, “My dear, please do not get out of bed, thank you.”

When he falls out of bed, she has to walk outside to find a helping hand from a passerby or neighbor.

“It is very hard for me to take care of him because I am so tiny.”

Teresa teaches music theory and piano, and when she plays their old songs on the upright in their living room, Edward still sings along. “Come back to Sorrento,” made popular by Dean Martin, is one of their favorites.

This Valentine’s Day, they’re planning to celebrate their 51 years of marriage over pizza, with their caregiver.