Local NewsPhoto & Video Cormorants get a bird’s eye view of Space Needle Originally published November 27, 2016 at 7:05 pm Updated November 27, 2016 at 7:06 pm Cormorants recently dry their wings on pilings along the West Seattle waterfront as the top of the Space Needle peers through the fog at center. (Ellen M. Banner/The Seattle Times) Cormorants dry their wings on pilings along the West Seattle waterfront. Share story By Ellen M. BannerSeattle Times staff photographer Ellen M. Banner Email Newsletter Sign-up Custom-curated news highlights, delivered weekday mornings. Email address By signing up you are agreeing to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service. Thanks for signing up! View Comments No personal attacks or insults, no hate speech, no profanity. Please keep the conversation civil and help us moderate this thread by reporting any abuse. See our Commenting FAQ. Powered by Livefyre The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times. Previous StorySound Transit moves fast to get deals on loans, bonds for big expansion
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.