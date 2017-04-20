Last year, the woman was convicted of animal cruelty for hoarding over 100 cats in her RV.

SEATTLE — A Washington woman who was convicted last year of animal cruelty for collecting over 100 cats in a recreational trailer has been arrested in Oregon for investigation of animal neglect.

The (Everett) Herald reports 58-year-old Kathryn St. Clare was arrested in Warrenton, Oregon Monday night.

A police officer allegedly found 41 live cats and a dead one in St. Clare’s car.

She also was arrested on Washington warrants from Snohomish County. St. Clare failed to appear for a hearing there in April 2016.

St. Clare likely will be extradited to Snohomish County once the Oregon case is resolved.