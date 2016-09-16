Sketched Sept. 13, 2016
I’m taking in the view from the outdoor tables of a new Pagliacci Pizza that opened in Columbia City last month. As people walk by, I try to add some to my sketch.
A woman seemed a bit lost as she held out her smartphone while crossing the street. A guy wearing shorts and sporting a tattoo on his thigh seemed to know where he was going.
For a weekday afternoon, the scene was livelier than I had anticipated. But it makes sense when you consider how much the neighborhood is changing.
Pagliacci is only the latest business to open in the commercial corridor. The most visible change is a new mix-used complex that opened last year near the library and is anchored by a PCC Market.
As Columbia City continues to grow, I hope it will retain that small town feel that makes it such a welcoming place.
