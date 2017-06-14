The crew of the Victoria Clipper, a catamaran-style passenger vessel, was in the area and stood by in case the passengers had to abandon ship.

The Coast Guard rescued two people and four dogs from a vessel that was sinking east of Point No Point in Puget Sound.

Officials received a call for help at about 8:30 p.m. Tuesday from the captain of a 26-foot pleasure craft. He said his vessel was taking on water.

The Dolphin aircrew arrived on scene about 9 p.m., and a boat crew arrived soon after.

The crew of the Victoria Clipper, a catamaran-style passenger vessel, was in the area and stood by in case the passengers had to abandon ship.

A crew member climbed aboard the distressed vessel, found a hole in the stern and plugged it before draining water from the vessel.

The boat crew towed the vessel and its passengers to the Edmonds Marina.

The Associated Press