The crew of the Victoria Clipper, a catamaran-style passenger vessel, was in the area and stood by in case the passengers had to abandon ship.
The Coast Guard rescued two people and four dogs from a vessel that was sinking east of Point No Point in Puget Sound.
Officials received a call for help at about 8:30 p.m. Tuesday from the captain of a 26-foot pleasure craft. He said his vessel was taking on water.
The Dolphin aircrew arrived on scene about 9 p.m., and a boat crew arrived soon after.
The crew of the Victoria Clipper, a catamaran-style passenger vessel, was in the area and stood by in case the passengers had to abandon ship.
Most Read Stories
- Safeco Field, home of the Mariners, is getting a name change
- Space Needle to get its biggest renovation ever: glass floor, opened views, more elevators WATCH
- Seattle to weigh income tax on wealthy households; here's how that would work
- Before-and-after images of the Space Needle illustrate its upcoming transformation WATCH
- Seattle makes Outside magazine’s 25 ‘best-towns ever’ list (and here’s the rest)
A crew member climbed aboard the distressed vessel, found a hole in the stern and plugged it before draining water from the vessel.
The boat crew towed the vessel and its passengers to the Edmonds Marina.