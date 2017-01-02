Five people, including three children, were in the car when the tree fell.

A 5-year-old boy died and four others sustained injuries when a tree fell on a sport-utility vehicle traveling on U.S. Highway 101 in Olympic National Park.

Officials say a large evergreen fell at about 2:15 p.m. Sunday and struck the eastbound vehicle near Lake Crescent.

Clallam Fire District No. 2 Chief Sam Phillips told the Peninsula Daily News that two other children and two adults believed to be the grandparents were also in the vehicle.

Officials say two children and one adult got out on their own and were taken to Olympic Medical Center.

The other adult had to be pulled from the vehicle and was flown to Harborview Medical Center in Seattle for treatment.

The 5-year-old died at the scene.