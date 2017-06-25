Rescue team recovers body of Mercer Island man who disappeared into a crevasse on Aasgard Pass on June 4
LEAVENWORTH (AP) — A mountain rescue team has recovered the body of a 19-year-old Mercer Island man who disappeared into a crevasse on Aasgard Pass on June 4.
The Chelan County Sheriff’s Office says the team and a sheriff’s deputy recovered the body of Benjamin Gore at about 11:30 a.m. Sunday.
His body was turned over to the Chelan County Coroner’s Office. His family has been notified.
Gore was glissading, or sliding, down the pass when he vanished into a hole that was deep beneath the snowpack.
Officials say initial attempts to locate Gore were not successful because of the snow depth and fast-running water.
Aasgard Pass, at more than 7,800 feet (2,377 meters) in elevation, is a popular route from Colchuck Lake into The Enchantments.
