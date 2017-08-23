The creative outfits were worn in Central Oregon for Monday's solar eclipse.

It looked a lot like Burning Man, the dusty gathering in Nevada that draws thousands every year.

But it wasn’t. The creative outfits at this festival were worn in Central Oregon, surrounded by the Ochoco National Forest, for Monday’s solar eclipse. About 30,000 people were expected to attend.

Check out some of the clothing worn at the festival, and at Solarfest in Madras.