An array of fans — from infants to politicians — join downtown celebration for MLS Cup champions.

“Nelson, hold my kid,” yelled David Chernicoff, before pushing baby Dylan into the unassuming hands of the Sounders FC forward as he left the rally honoring the team after its MLS Cup win.

If he was surprised, Valdez didn’t miss a beat. He propelled the 1-year-old into the sky with the same enthusiasm as he had on Saturday, when he thrust the Anschutz Trophy into Toronto’s Arctic air.

Dylan smiled from atop the crowd, a high point for the little Sounders fan, whose dad took him to his first game just eight days into life.

His dad, a teacher in Federal Way, had taken a half day off from school to revel in our hometown team’s win.

Chernicoff wasn’t alone.

The march and rally were a family affair as kids and families marched shoulder-to-shoulder through the streets of Seattle, celebrating the team’s MLS Cup victory.

“We’re playing hooky today,” said Avery Slinning, a Shoreline teacher, who brought her children, Bjorn and Layla, to watch the jubilation.

In a sea of blue and green, a few lucky kids enjoyed the best seat in the house — their parents’ shoulders.

“She’s kind of like my scarf,” said Christian Ramirez, whose daughter, Camila, looked toasty inside a pink onesie complete with animal ears.

The march and rally became a distinctly Seattle spectacle.

The Emerald City Trolley buses that carried Sounders players and officials from Westlake Park to Seattle Center served as a rolling autograph machine.

Twelve-year-old Sophie Fahling said she somehow managed to hand a poster up to Sounders star Jordan Morris. His signature left the Kirkland teen perhaps a bit star-struck.

“I was like five feet away from him,” Fahling said. “I wish I was closer.”

Cyclist Willie Stump pedaled after the procession of trolley buses on Fifth Avenue with a Sounders flag strung between two telescoping ski poles with Velcro.

And at Seattle Center, an Ameraucana hen sat on Fred Pracht’s shoulders while he watched the rally. Her name is Yedlin (after the former Sounder), he told onlookers, and she lays blue eggs.

Naturally.

The day’s events even included cheers for politicians.

“It hasn’t been a good year, but this game was hope,” said Jim McDermott, the outgoing U.S. congressman.

“Last place to championship, it’s unbelievable,” said King County Executive Dow Constantine. “This is nice to have something overtly apolitical … in this environment.”

Fans said eight years of playoff pain was worth the wait to see the boys in blue and green reach the zenith of North American soccer.

“We were so happy for them,” said Shauna Cortes, a season-ticket holder who was pushing two 3-year-olds in a double stroller. “Who knows when we’ll be there again?”

They wouldn’t miss this for the world.

Well – all except little Landon, who was sound asleep. His head drooped over the side of the stroller.

“Too much excitement,” Cortes said.