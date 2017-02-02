The blaze last week pushed about 150 people out of their homes, injured two firefighters and destroyed a senior apartment complex.

The cause of the Lynnwood fire that destroyed a senior apartment complex under construction last week remains unknown, though it “appears to be noncriminal,” city officials say.

The fire that forced about 150 people out of their homes was reported around 9:30 p.m. Jan. 25 at the Reserve at Scriber Creek Senior Apartment Complex, which was under construction at 19815 Scriber Lake Road. Dozens of firefighters battled the blaze, two of whom were hospitalized for minor injuries.

Lynnwood police, along with the federal Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, have completed their investigation into the fire’s cause, officials said. Now, the Fire Marshal’s office and others will coordinate with the building’s owner to secure the site and recover what’s left.

City officials urge the public to avoid the area until that happens.

Among those evacuated during the blaze were dozens of residents from the neighboring Lynnview Apartments, a city news release says. Thirty-six units at the complex remain uninhabitable due to smoke, heat, and water damage, the release says.

Residents of two other apartment buildings were also evacuated during the blaze, according to city spokeswoman Julie Moore. Damage to one of the buildings was minor, and those residents were allowed to return last week. As of Wednesday, residents of the second building have been allowed to return after public-utility crews restored its power, according to the release.

The Lynnview Apartments was the scene of a massive 2010 fire that caused $3 million in damage. The fire was blamed on a deep-fat fryer.