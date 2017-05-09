There was no immediate word on injuries.
Seattle firefighters are responding to reports of a car into a building in North Seattle.
The crash happened just after 11 a.m. at a single-family home in the 10700 block of 38th Avenue Northeast in the Meadowbrook neighborhood, according to Seattle fire dispatch. The house is reportedly used as an assisted living facility.
