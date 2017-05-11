The event will be held May 17 and 18. He plans to encourage investment in the Canadian technology sector and discuss ways of drawing global talent to Canada.

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced Thursday he will participate in the Microsoft CEO Summit in Seattle next week, according to his government site.

The summit will be held May 17 and 18. He plans to encourage investment in the Canadian technology sector and discuss ways of drawing global talent to Canada.

This year’s summit, “The CEO Agenda: Navigating Change,” will bring together more than 150 chief executive officers.

Trudeau will also discuss how his government is trying to make it easier for Canadian entrepreneurs to turn ideas into thriving businesses.

Trudeau will also meet with Washington Gov. Jay Inslee.