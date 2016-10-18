Future Nostalgia will cater to the gardening lifestyle.

The space will be occupied by Virginia Bunker’s new business, called Future Nostalgia, which will cater to the gardening lifestyle while the other business, called Memoria Technica, will offer engine-turning classes and mechanical toys.

Bunker recently left a career in advertising for the opportunity to own her own company.

“My store is really about people who love to make things so it’s super fun to be out here doing the thing myself,” said Bunker, “It feels really good to be hands-on. I feel lucky (that) I worked in a creative field; this is just a different type of creativity. I couldn’t be happier.”