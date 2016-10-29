David Betancourt pleaded guilty to manslaughter in the death of his girlfriend’s 19-month-old boy, Kaden Richardson.

BREMERTON — A Bremerton man has been sentenced to 4½ years in prison for the death of his girlfriend’s 19-month-old boy.

David Betancourt, 29, was initially charged with second-degree murder but pleaded guilty to second-degree manslaughter in the April 2015 death of Kaden Richardson. Betancourt was sentenced Friday in Kitsap County Superior Court.

Authorities said he had been the only person with the child for several hours when he reported Kaden was not breathing.

The Kitsap Sun reported that investigators arrested Betancourt in June 2015 after a pathologist found Kaden had died from trauma. A second pathologist evaluated Kaden and ruled that he died from smothering.

Though both called the boy’s death a homicide, Chief Deputy Prosecutor Chad Enright said prosecutors were not confident they could have secured a murder conviction, given the different causes of death.