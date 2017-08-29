The Snohomish County Sheriff’s Office says witnesses thought the boy was encumbered in weeds in the water.

MARYSVILLE — Authorities say the body of a 16-year-old Everett boy was pulled from a Marysville lake where he was believed to be swimming with a friend.

KCPQ-TV reports authorities were called to the southern end of Twin Lakes Tuesday afternoon for a male who disappeared while swimming.

Someone swimming with him realized he had not made it to shore.

The sheriff’s office says the teen’s body was found in about 6 feet of water.