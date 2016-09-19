Austin Kelley, 26, disappeared on Sept. 4 while swimming across the Salmon River near Riggins, Idaho.

RIGGINS, Idaho — The body of an Olympia man who went missing on Sept. 4 on an Idaho river has been found.

The Olympian reports that the body of Austin Kelley was found by friends and family near Riggins, Idaho.

Idaho County Sheriff Doug Giddings says Kelley’s body rose to the surface of the Salmon River at about 9:30 a.m. Thursday while friends and family continued to search for him from the banks of the river. It surfaced about 50 feet from where he first went missing.

The 26-year-old had gone to Idaho as part of a guys’ getaway weekend. He and his friends decided to swim across the river, but Kelley didn’t make it.

Kelley was an Olympia High School and Saint Martin’s University graduate.