Olaf Eriksen, 71, who suffered from dementia, has been missing since Wednesday afternoon when he was last seen walking away from his home.
The body of a Gold Bar man has been recovered from the Skykomish River, the Snohomish County Sheriff’s Office said.
Olaf Eriksen, 71, has been missing since Wednesday afternoon when he was last seen walking away from his home. He suffered from dementia, the sheriff’s office said.
Three fisherman in a boat called 911 after finding the body in the river near the 27600 block of 170th Street Southeast around 12:30 p.m. Thursday. Eriksen’s body was recovered just before 2 p.m., according to the sheriff’s office.
Cause and manner of death will be confirmed by the Snohomish County Medical Examiner’s Office.
Most Read Stories
- Road rage in Kent: Subaru strikes Jeep three times
- UW professor got it right on Trump. So why is he being ignored? | Danny Westneat
- Latest study: Seattle’s wage law lifted restaurant pay without shrinking jobs
- 90 degrees?! Heat wave expected in Seattle this weekend
- Seattle police transcript of fatal shooting of Charleena Lyles: 'I don't have a Taser' WATCH
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.