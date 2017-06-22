Olaf Eriksen, 71, who suffered from dementia, has been missing since Wednesday afternoon when he was last seen walking away from his home.

The body of a Gold Bar man has been recovered from the Skykomish River, the Snohomish County Sheriff’s Office said.

Olaf Eriksen, 71, has been missing since Wednesday afternoon when he was last seen walking away from his home. He suffered from dementia, the sheriff’s office said.

Three fisherman in a boat called 911 after finding the body in the river near the 27600 block of 170th Street Southeast around 12:30 p.m. Thursday. Eriksen’s body was recovered just before 2 p.m., according to the sheriff’s office.

Cause and manner of death will be confirmed by the Snohomish County Medical Examiner’s Office.