Snohomish County Sheriff’s detectives are investigating the circumstances surrounding a man’s body found washed up on a beach near Stanwood Sunday afternoon, a spokesman for the sheriff’s office said.

Local residents walking along the beach in the 16900 block of Marine Drive found the body about 3 p.m., Snohomish County Sheriff’s Lt. John Flood said. The location of the discovery is south of Warm Beach, near Kayak Point Park.

Major crimes detectives were still processing the scene Sunday evening. No further details about the deceased man’s physical description were readily available, Flood added.

“We’re going to need the Medical Examiner to determine how this person died before we’ll know whether (foul play) was involved,” Flood said.