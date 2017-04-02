Snohomish County Sheriff’s detectives are investigating the circumstances surrounding a man’s body found washed up on a beach near Stanwood Sunday afternoon, a spokesman for the sheriff’s office said.
Local residents walking along the beach in the 16900 block of Marine Drive found the body about 3 p.m., Snohomish County Sheriff’s Lt. John Flood said. The location of the discovery is south of Warm Beach, near Kayak Point Park.
Major crimes detectives were still processing the scene Sunday evening. No further details about the deceased man’s physical description were readily available, Flood added.
“We’re going to need the Medical Examiner to determine how this person died before we’ll know whether (foul play) was involved,” Flood said.
Most Read Stories
- Judge to Trump: No protection for speech inciting violence
- UW professor: The information war is real, and we’re losing it | Danny Westneat
- The mysterious end of McCormick's in Seattle, plus 13 more restaurant and bar closures
- Belfair homeowner arrested after intruder fatally shot while taking shower
- The end is near for Bertha: After nearly 2 miles in 4 years, tunnel machine about to break through
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.