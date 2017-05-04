Detectives continue to investigate the circumstances that led to the man’s disappearance and death.

The body that was found on a beach near Stanwood on April 2 has been identified as a missing Sedro-Woolley man, the Snohomish County Sheriff’s Office said.

Carlos Reyes-Rodriguez, 47, had been reported missing to the Sedro-Woolley Police Department on Feb. 22 by family members. His vehicle was found near SeaTac on March 6, the sheriff’s office said.

Detectives continue to investigate the circumstances that led to Reyes-Rodriguez’s disappearance and death.

Anyone with information on the case is asked to call the sheriff’s anonymous tip line at 425-388-3845.