Firefighters found the body while dousing the house fire Tuesday morning.
Authorities say one person has been found dead in a burning house in Auburn.
KOMO-TV reports the fire started just after 11 a.m. Tuesday.
Puget Sound Fire Capt. Kyle Ohashi says firefighters found the victim while dousing the fire inside.
Fire investigators to look into the cause of death and the cause of the fire.
