A sunken pleasure boat at the Seattle terminal may have released oil.
A 60-foot pleasure boat sunk at Fishermen’s Terminal in Seattle on Saturday morning, raising the possibility of an oil spill.
A sheen was on the water when Coast Guard officers, alerted at 7:30 a.m., got to the scene, according to spokeswoman Amanda Norcross. The source of the sheen still has to be tested to determine whether it is oil, Norcross said.
She said it was not known how much of that substance was released into the water. The boat has a capacity to carry 300 to 400 gallons.
Seattle fire officials, the first responders to the scene, put a boom and absorbent pads on the water to prevent the substance from spreading. The boat’s owner also called a private company to plug the vessel’s vents and remove any fuel still aboard.
Most Read Stories
- Garfield football team takes knee during national anthem prior to game Friday night WATCH
- Seattle becomes No. 1 U.S. market for Chinese homebuyers
- Open ‘safe places’ in Seattle, King County for heroin use, task force says VIEW
- Seahawks safety Earl Thomas didn't shower after Sunday's game because he was so disappointed in his play WATCH
- Jimmy Fallon faces social media backlash after Trump interview
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.