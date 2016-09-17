A sunken pleasure boat at the Seattle terminal may have released oil.

A 60-foot pleasure boat sunk at Fishermen’s Terminal in Seattle on Saturday morning, raising the possibility of an oil spill.

A sheen was on the water when Coast Guard officers, alerted at 7:30 a.m., got to the scene, according to spokeswoman Amanda Norcross. The source of the sheen still has to be tested to determine whether it is oil, Norcross said.

She said it was not known how much of that substance was released into the water. The boat has a capacity to carry 300 to 400 gallons.

Seattle fire officials, the first responders to the scene, put a boom and absorbent pads on the water to prevent the substance from spreading. The boat’s owner also called a private company to plug the vessel’s vents and remove any fuel still aboard.