Fire rips through the boat house, just East of Covich Williams fuel dock at Canal Cove Marina in Ballard.

A boat house, just East of Covich Williams fuel dock at Canal Cove Marina in Seattle, was engulfed in flames Sunday evening. At least one boat in the boat house, in the 5200 block of Shilshole Avenue Northwest between the Ballard Bridge and the locks, was totally involved.

As the fire grew, there were several explosions from inside the boat house.

The fire took about 30 minutes for the Seattle Fire Department to contain.

There are no reports of injuries. The cause of the first is unknown.