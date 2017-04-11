Puget Sound Goat Rescue brought some of its baby goats to Reuben’s Brews in Seattle for a fundraiser.

A large crowd lined up to get close and snap selfies with baby goats on Tuesday in Seattle. Some people also tipped back a few brews at the fundraiser for the animals.

Puget Sound Goat Rescue was at Reuben’s Brews in Seattle with some of its rescued baby goats. People were separated into small groups and were able to spend about five minutes in a small pen with the goats, which ranged in from one week to two months old.

Reuben’s Brews said it was donating $1 of every beer, growler or flight of beer sold on Tuesday to PSGR. This was the second year for the fundraiser.

The animal organization, based in Maple Valley, King County, gets about 85 rescue goats per year. They are bottle fed until able to eat on their own. The rescue goats, mostly males, are from dairies and breeders in the area. After a check of potential owners’ homes, the goats will be available for adoption.

The organization has about 40 volunteers, and there is a waiting list for people who wish to volunteer.

More information about the goats is at www.pugetsoundgoatrescue.org.