Fire crews battled the house blaze from outside after conditions became unsafe, authorities said.

A firefighter was taken to Harborview Medical Center on Thursday night after battling a fire in a two-story home in the Montlake neighborhood.

Shata Stephenson, a Seattle Fire Department captain, said the firefighter was evaluated for overexertion in a hot environment.

“He left in pretty good shape,” he said.

No one else was injured in the blaze, Stephenson said.

Seattle Firefighters fighting a residential house fire on the 2600 blk of E Montlake PL E. Appears to be a 2-story home with basement fire. — Seattle Fire Dept (@SeattleFire) October 21, 2016

Flames burned a hole in the home’s roof after burning the back porch and portions of two interior floors.

After ensuring everyone had left the building, “we pulled all fire crews out because of high-heat conditions, and the actual roof itself started to collapse in,” Stephenson said.

Firefighters suppressed the fire from outside the house.



The house was being monitored Friday morning.

“Any time you fight from the outside, making sure there are no hotspots lingering is that much harder,” Stephenson said.

A fire marshall was sent to the scene Friday to assess damage and determine the cause of the blaze.

Stephenson said firefighters faced other difficulties.

“Some of the fire units were delayed by the drawbridge,” he said, referring to the Montlake Bridge, which was up at the time of the call. Firefighters also had to navigate in a tight alley, he said.