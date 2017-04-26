Seattle Mayor Ed Murray said the city will contribute an additional $5 million toward the project, which does not yet have a location.

Microsoft co-founder and billionaire philanthropist Paul Allen will donate $30 million toward the development of a new permanent housing facility for Seattle’s homeless.

The donation will help cover design and construction costs for Mercy Housing Northwest, the local nonprofit that will operate the facility.

Mayor Ed Murray announced Wednesday that Seattle will contribute an additional $5 million toward the project.

Geared for homeless families, the facility will include an on-site service center open to both residents and the nearby community, said Paul Butler, who oversees homelessness programs for the Paul Allen Family Foundation.

Butler said the project has been in the works since last year. The location and size of the project has yet to be determined. Residents of permanent housing facilities generally pay no more than 30 percent of their income for rent.

“Our vision right now is that it’s in a location where there is access to services and public transit,” he said.

The move follows Murray’s challenge to the city’s business and philanthropic communities to devote resources toward local efforts to reduce homelessness. In his February State of The City address, Murray asked for $25 million in funds over five years.

Murray and King County Executive Dow Constantine declared states of emergency over homelessness in 2015. They’re now developing a homeless measure that would use a 0.1 percent county sales tax to fund homeless programs.

Murray called the Mercy Housing project a sign that the city is ramping up “Pathways Home,” the city’s strategy for reducing homeless. The plan calls for the expansion of the network of permanent and affordable housing facilities for the homeless.