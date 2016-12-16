Billie the Piggybank moves into new digs atop the MarketFront expansion at Pike Place Market. Since 2011, the 700-pound bronze statue had been located on Western Avenue, where it collected money to help support the market.
Billie the Piggybank moves into new digs atop the MarketFront expansion at Pike Place Market. Since 2011, the 700-pound bronze statue had been located on Western Avenue, where it collected money to help support the market.
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.