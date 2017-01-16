Washington Gov. Jay Inslee and state Attorney General Bob Ferguson announced proposed legislation Monday to abolish the death penalty in Washington state, three years after Inslee imposed a moratorium on executions.

OLYMPIA — Gov. Jay Inslee and Attorney General Bob Ferguson announced proposed legislation Monday to abolish the death penalty in Washington state.

Inslee imposed a moratorium on capital punishment in 2014, but repeal bills introduced since that time have stalled in the Legislature.

The death penalty has been overturned or abolished in 19 states and the District of Columbia. The latest was Delaware, whose Supreme Court last year declared the state’s death-penalty law unconstitutional.

Inslee and Ferguson were joined Monday by former Republican Attorney General Rob McKenna, Republican Sens. Maureen Walsh and Mark Miloscia and Democratic Sens. Jaime Pedersen and Reuven Carlyle and Rep. Tina Orwall, also a Democrat.

“This issue transcends politics,” Ferguson said.

Last month, Inslee invoked the moratorium as he gave a reprieve to Clark Elmore, who was sentenced to death for the rape and murder of a 14-year-old girl.

Reprieves aren’t pardons and don’t commute the sentences of those condemned to death. As long as the moratorium is in place, death-row inmates will remain in prison rather than face execution.

Elmore is the first of Washington’s death row inmates to exhaust his appeals since the moratorium was put in place. He remains at the state prison in Walla Walla, along with seven other death-row inmates.

There have been 78 inmates, all men, put to death in Washington state since 1904. The last execution in the state came in September 2010, when Cal Coburn Brown was put to death by lethal injection for the 1991 murder of a Seattle-area woman. After spending nearly 17 years on death row, he was the first Washington inmate executed since 2001.

The death penalty is currently authorized by the federal government and 31 states, including Washington and Oregon, which also currently has a moratorium in place. Pennsylvania and Colorado also have death-penalty moratoriums.