Thousands of coordinated fireworks placed in 87 locations on the Space Needle will be synchronized with music to welcome in the new year.
Crews from Pyro Spectaculars and the Space Needle installed several thousand pyrotechnic shots used to create the “T-Mobile New Year’s at the Needle” fireworks display. The display will last 10 minutes this year, 25 percent longer than last year’s show, with fireworks placed at 87 locations on the Space Needle.
