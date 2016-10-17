Medics took the unidentified man in his mid-50s to Harborview Medical Center with life-threatening injuries.
A bicyclist near Interbay was hospitalized with life-threatening injuries after a crash with a vehicle Monday evening, officials said.
Medics took the unidentified man in his mid-50s to Harborview Medical Center, the Seattle Fire Department reported on Twitter. The crash occurred at West Galer Street Flyover and Elliott Avenue West.
What led to the incident remains unclear. Spokespeople for the city’s fire and police departments could not immediately be reached.
Authorities temporarily closed the area, which is near Elliott Bay Trail, to investigate.
Most Read Stories
- Richard Sherman meltdown? Seahawks say they’ll push through it and stay on course | Larry Stone WATCH
- Seahawks' Michael Bennett irate about 'scary' cut block from Falcons' Jake Matthews
- Western Washington windstorm weaker than predicted
- What national media are saying about Richard Sherman and the Seahawks after beating the Falcons
- Did the refs get it right? Seahawks seal win on controversial fourth-down pass to Falcons' Julio Jones WATCH
No further details were immediately available.
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.