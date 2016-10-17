Medics took the unidentified man in his mid-50s to Harborview Medical Center with life-threatening injuries.

A bicyclist near Interbay was hospitalized with life-threatening injuries after a crash with a vehicle Monday evening, officials said.

Medics took the unidentified man in his mid-50s to Harborview Medical Center, the Seattle Fire Department reported on Twitter. The crash occurred at West Galer Street Flyover and Elliott Avenue West.

What led to the incident remains unclear. Spokespeople for the city’s fire and police departments could not immediately be reached.

Authorities temporarily closed the area, which is near Elliott Bay Trail, to investigate.

No further details were immediately available.